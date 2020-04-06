Dover AFB authorizes use of face masks

DOVER – Col. Matthew Jones, commander of the 436th Airlift Wing at Dover Air Force Base, in line with guidance from the Department of Defense, authorized the wearing of face masks while in uniform for air base personnel on Sunday, in the midst of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The Dover AFB edict follows The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s updated guidance last Friday recommending the general wear of cloth face coverings in areas where physical distancing is difficult to maintain or transmission is perceivable higher such as grocery stores, post offices and entry points.

While a more specific way to wear face masks is currently under development for airmen, Dover AFB personnel have been issued the following guidance from the Department of Defense and Col. Jones.

* Masks should be self-procured and remain conservative in nature while in uniform. Face covers in uniform are expected to adhere to neatness, cleanliness, safety, uniformity and military image standards. Commanders are empowered to use good judgement for these standards.

* Individuals are encouraged to research proper cleaning and fitting techniques for reusable cloth masks.

* Do not use surgical or N-95 respirators unless performing duties as a health care professional. These medical supplies are critical for health care workers and other first responders during this time.

* Masks do not replace the federal, state and county guidelines to practice physical distancing and shelter-at-home directions to minimize exposure. Continue limiting movement to essential travel only.

