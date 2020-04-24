Dover AFB set to loosen facility restrictions

DOVER – Dover Air Force Base announced on Friday that it will be loosening base access, commissary and pharmacy restrictions beginning on Monday as the current environment continues to evolve amidst concerns of COVID-19.

Previously, base facilities were restricted to active-duty service members and their families, with the exception of Wednesdays and Saturdays.

“This is a dynamic situation and we are doing everything we possibly can to continue balancing safety with mission readiness,” said Col. Matthew Jones, 436th Airlift Wing commander. “We implemented the restrictions based on the public health assessments and best available information at the time. In response to the current local situation and the effectiveness of new protective measures we decided to remove these restrictions.”

Base access will return to previous operations, except that the 100 percent DoD ID card checks and suspension of the trusted traveler and visitor pass programs will continue.

The commissary will be open Tuesday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Access will be limited to 75 patrons at a time to maintain social distancing, and cloth face coverings remain mandatory to protect force health. There will not be any dedicated days or times for specific patrons, and the ticketing queue system will be removed.

The pharmacy will return to normal operating hours, weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., eliminating Saturday services. Curbside pick-up remains in place during operating hours.

“I’d like to express my personal gratitude and compassion to all of those that were impacted by our temporary restriction to base access,” Col. Jones said. “Your contributions to the Dover mission did not go unnoticed. I remain committed to the health and safety of our entire Dover AFB community, while simultaneously ensuring rapid global airlift to the nation. We are stronger when our sacrifices are shared, have the humility to listen to one another and when the community remains united during unprecedented times.”

Dover AFB remains in Health Protection Condition Charlie and under the guidance of the base and state shelter-in-place orders. Members are still encouraged to contact their primary care manager if they develop any symptoms consistent with COVID-19, such as fever, coughing and shortness of breath.

All other closures and operational changes remain the same.

For base-specific information about COVID-19, visit www.dover.af.mil/Coronavirus. State-specific information can be found at https://de.gov/coronavirus.

For more information, call 302-677-3372, or visit the Dover AFB Facebook page at www.facebook.com/DoverAirForceBase. If you have additional questions, email 436AW.PA@us.af.mil.