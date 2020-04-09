Dover Air Base lab is 3D printing face shields

DOVER – As the world continues to labor amidst the COVID-19 epidemic, Dover Air Force Base has taken numerous precautions to aid in mitigating the spread of the virus and protect the community.

While experts search for vaccines and other alleviating schemes, airmen at Dover AFB have utilized available resources to provide another level of protection to those working on the base.

Recently, the Dover AFB’s innovation lab, BEDROCK, began 3D printing face shields in a continued effort to protect airmen and community members from COVID-19 spread.

So far, more than 70 face shields were printed by the small team of X Airmen at BEDROCK and were distributed to members of the 436th Medical Group, who are at the forefront of Dover AFB’s efforts to stop the spread.

“It feels great to be able to contribute rather than sit around and wait,” said Master Sgt. Justin Pittman, Innovation Lab senior project manager. “We reached out and people said they wanted (the face shields).”

So, Master Sgt. Pittman’s team began taking requests and handing out completed masks as soon as possible.

Depending on supplies, Mr. Pittman said BEDROCK can produce up to 20 face shields each day. The shields are made of acrylonitrile butadiene styrene plastic that’s chemically resistant and reusable. Shields include a thin plastic visor and elastic headband which allows for a flexible fit.

While airmen at the innovation lab are constantly melding individual ideas together to produce cost-effective products used around the base, Master Sgt. Pittman said producing face shields was a total team effort.

He said, “The team functions like a well-oiled machine,” where every member of the team has a specific function they complete in the process. Members are taking order requests, acquiring print files and ordering supplies for future orders.

Once additional shields are printed, they will be distributed to units around the base, prioritizing those who work in close proximity with personnel.

For base-specific information about COVID-19, visit www.dover.af.mil/Coronavirus. For additional questions, email 436AW.PA@us.af.mil.