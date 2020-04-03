Dover Air Force Base closes pharmacy for one week

Citing “an abundance of caution related to possible COVID-19 exposure, and in line with Department of Defense and Center for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines,” Col. Matthew Jones, 436thAirlift Wing commander, ordered a temporary closure of the Dover Air Force Base pharmacy to all beneficiaries effective April 2 for one week.

A press release from the base said that Dover AFB leaders will continue monitoring the situation as it develops and keep Team Dover and all community members informed of possible restrictions to access in the future.

Those affected should contact the pharmacy to have their prescriptions transferred to a civilian pharmacy of your choice, or to Express Scripts.

Dover AFB remains in Health Protection Condition Charlie. Members and families are encouraged to practice prevention measures including following strict personal and environmental hygiene, social distancing, staying home if exhibiting symptoms consistent with COVID-19 or exposed to someone with those symptoms, adhering to local and USAF Shelter-in-Place guidance, and contacting their healthcare provider if they develop any symptoms consistent with COVID-19, such as fever, coughing and shortness of breath.

For base-specific information about COVID-19, visit www.dover.af.mil/Coronavirus. State-specific information can be found at https://de.gov/coronavirus.