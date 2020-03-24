Dover Air Force Base implements HPCON Charlie

DOVER – Dover Air Force Base implemented Health Protection Condition (HPCON) Charlie today.

The decision to elevate the HPCON level was made following Gov. John Carney’s shelter-in-place order for the state of Delaware, which took effect this morning at 8. The reasons stated for the governor’s order was an increased risk of the spread of the virus, prevention of the diversion of resources from responding to COVID-19 related issues and maintaining public safety and health.

HPCON Charlie is implemented when there is an elevated risk of sustained community transmission and includes strict social distancing measures, such as limiting meetings, socials and gatherings and limiting base access to official purposes only.

“Through continuous monitoring of this evolving situation, implementing HPCON Charlie was the best course of action to protect the people of Dover AFB,” said Col. Matthew Jones, 436th Airlift Wing commander. “Elevating the HPCON level aligns with Delaware’s public health initiatives and with other measures we are taking, such as the shelter in-place order and moving to significantly reduced manning levels.

“We are continuing to take these proactive steps to help minimize the spread of COVID-19, balancing our commitment to national defense with the safety of Team Dover.”

To date, there have not been any confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Dover AFB. Base leaders continue to monitor the situation and are working closely with state health agencies to coordinate prevention and response efforts in the local area.

For base-specific information about COVID-19, visit www.dover.af.mil/Coronavirus. For state-specific information about COVID-19, visit de.gov/coronavirus.

For more information call (302) 677-3372, visit the Dover AFB Facebook page at www.facebook.com/DoverAirForceBase. Anyone who has additional questions, should email 436AW.PA@us.af.mil.