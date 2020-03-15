Dover closes city buildings to limit exposure to virus

DOVER – City of Dover buildings and offices will be closed to the general public starting Monday and will not reopen until further notice, said Kay Sass, director of public affairs and emergency management for Dover.

“We want to do our part in limiting the transmission of the COVID-19 virus and limiting exposure to our constituents and staff,” Ms. Sass said. “This includes City Hall, (the) Customer Service building located at 5 E Reed Street, and the Pitts Center (Parks & Recreation building) located on Electric Avenue at Schutte Park.

“We will continue to monitor the situation and determine the schedule to reopen upon information and guidelines provided by the Center of Disease Control and Department of Health and Social Services.”

Ms. Sass added that business will go on as usual, but a few changes will need to take place.

“We will not be disconnecting any electric service during this time,” she said. “Please note this does not mean that your bill goes away. This simply allows you, on your terms and those who live in your home, to make the payments online or through our drive-thru service located at 5 East Reed Street.”

Payments will be accepted at the city’s drive-thru from 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. Anybody experiencing a financial hardship while being out of work due to COVID-19 can call and speak to a customer service representative at 302-736-7035 to see if they qualify for a payment arrangement.

Payments can always be made online or via phone at 302-736-7035 and press option 1. There is a 24-hour drop box located at 5 East Reed Street for individuals to make payments at as well (no cash in drop box please).

Ms. Sass said Dover police officers will continue to respond to calls. Residents should contact non-emergency at 302-736-7111. In the event of an emergency, call 9-1-1. Please limit contact by calling the non-emergency line prior to visiting the police department lobby.

Public Works and Electric will continue to respond to dispatched outages and issues. Anybody with an issue should call dispatch at 302-736-7086.

City staff will continue to work while offices remain closed to the public. Anyone who has a question for a staff member is asked to reach out via email or telephone.

Citizens can contact the following departments through these numbers:

City Manager’s Office 302-736-7005

City Clerk’s Office 302-736-7008

Code Enforcement 302-736-7010

Fire Department 302-736-7168

Mayor’s Office 302-736-7004

Non-Emergency Police 302-736-7111

Park and Recreation 302-736-7051

Planning Department 302-736-7196

Public Works 302-736-7025

Procurement 302-736-7047

Tax Assessors Office 302-736-7022

Utility Payment Questions 302-736-7035 (Customer Service)

Essential in-person meetings with city staff may be arranged by appointment. Call or email your contact in the department that you would like to meet with to arrange an appointment time.