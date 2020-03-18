Dover Days Festival off due to coronavirus concerns

DOVER – Ever since the first Dover Days Festival was held in 1933, the first Saturday in May has been the city of Dover’s time to sparkle and pay homage to its colonial-flavored past.

That is the day when the city welcomes visitors from all over to celebrate all things Dover at Legislative Mall, The Green and the spots in between with the traditional Dover Days celebration.

However, concerns with the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) has led the Dover Days Committee, Inc., to make the decision to cancel this year’s 87th annual Dover Days Festival which was scheduled to take place on May 2 in historic Dover.

Dover Mayor Robin R. Christiansen is a member of the Dover Days Committee and he said it was a difficult decision, but one that had to be made in the interest of public safety.

“As you may well understand my heart is broken that we had to cancel one of Dover’s premier and fun events which since 1933 has showcased the history, heritage and beauty of our city,” Mayor Christiansen said. “Having said this, we have the obligation to provide for the safety and well-being of our citizens and visitors not only to this event, but other public gatherings as well.

“We are in full compliance with the orders of the President and our Governor and will continue to follow their recommendations until this crisis has passed.”

Last week, NASCAR announced that the spring tripleheader race weekend at Dover International Speedway was postponed also from May 1-3. The races will be made up at a time to be determined.

Read more about the Dover Days cancelation in Thursday’s Delaware State News.