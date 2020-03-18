Dover Downs Hotel to close effective Thursday morning

DOVER — Dover Downs Inc. announced Wednesday that it is suspending operations to its full property including the hotel effective 11 a.m. Thursday.

According to a statement by Nick Polcino Jr., vice president/general manager of Dover Downs, Inc., “Dover Downs, Inc. is cooperating fully with Gov. Carney’s directive to temporarily close Dover Downs Casino.

“On March 16 we had suspended operation within the casino, with our hotel and select restaurants fully operating. We have now made the decision to temporarily close the entire property including the hotel and restaurants beginning at checkout (11 a.m.) on Thursday, March 19. We will continue to work closely with the state during this period of closure.

“We sincerely regret any inconvenience to our customers. However, the state’s efforts to slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus are of paramount importance. We believe this preventative approach is a necessary step to help ensure the health and safety of our employees, customers, and all Delawareans.

“During our closure, we will work diligently to implement additional protective measures for our customers upon re-opening. We will keep you apprised of any updates relative to the temporary closure of Dover Downs Casino.”

The property’s call center will remain open until noon on Thursday. Call VIP Services at 1-800-711-5882 for more information.