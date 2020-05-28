All three casinos reopening with strict limits June 1

DOVER — All three of Delaware’s casinos will reopen with strict limits Monday as part of the next big step in Delaware’s reopening process. Chiefly, only slots will be available and all visitors must have their temperatures checked before entering.

The establishments have been closed since mid-March due to coronavirus, but with Gov. John Carney lifting more prohibitions in the state of emergency June 1, all three are among the many businesses taking customers again soon.

The casinos at Dover Downs, Delaware Park and Harrington Raceway & Casino are limited to 30 percent capacity. Guests must wear face coverings, practice strict social distancing and complete medical screenings and temperature checks upon arrival.

Employees also will wear masks and have their temperatures checked.

Amenities like table games and the sportsbooks will be closed at all three establishments, as will additional attractions like retail stands, bars and Dover Downs’ hotel.

Each casino was required to submit a plan for reopening to the Division of Small Business before welcoming customers back.

The establishments also have some of their own precautions in place: Dover Downs is only allowing guests to enter through the casino valet entrance in The Colonnade, Harrington is mandating they complete a short questionnaire before entering and Delaware Park is limiting access to Delaware residents with a rewards club card.

There will be limited dining and drink options. At Dover Downs, Garden Café will serve lunch and dinner from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sweet Perks Too will be open during all hours of operation. All food is takeout but may be consumed in Garden Café seating with social distancing.

Beverage service on the casino floor will be available.

Delaware Park’s self-serve options will be closed, and food and beverage outlets will be limited. More information is available at delawarepark.com/dining.

Harrington did not specify exactly what changes its dining will see.

“We are very much looking forward to welcoming our guests back to the property.” Nick Polcino, vice president and general manager of Dover Downs, said in a statement. “We are committed to continue working closely with the state to ensure the health and safety of both our employees and our guests remain a top priority as we move forward in this new phase. We have missed our team and seeing our loyal guests each day and are excited to see them return next week.”