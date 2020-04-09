We have a small staff working night and day to provide indispensable news about COVID-19 and the coronavirus. If this is important to you, please subscribe or consider supporting our mission.

Dover Downs reschedules spring and summer shows

Apr 9th, 2020 · by · Comments: 0

DOVER — Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Dover Downs announced Thursday that it has rescheduled all spring and summer upcoming entertainment at the Rollins Center.

The following shows have been rescheduled to the below dates. All tickets will be honored from previous date of show. Refunds will be honored for up to 30 days after the new date is announced. If purchased via credit card, visit etix.com. Tickets purchased with cash will be refunded 30 days after the casino reopening date, which is still unknown.

•Strictly Sinatra Band – Rat Pack, originally scheduled for May 8, has been rescheduled to Friday, Dec. 4,

•Jeffrey Osborne, set for May 29, has been rescheduled to Friday, Sept. 25,

•Aaron Lewis’ June 5 show has been rescheduled to Saturday, Oct. 31

•America, which was to play June 26, is rescheduled for Friday, Jan. 29.

•The Supreme Reflections show, on Thursday, Aug. 13, will remain as scheduled.

For more information on Dover Downs Hotel & Casino closure and events, visit doverdowns.com/closure.

