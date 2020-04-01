We have a small staff working night and day to provide indispensable news about COVID-19 and the coronavirus. If this is important to you, please subscribe or consider supporting our mission.

Dover International Speedway to serve as medical supply donation drop-off

Apr 1st, 2020 · by · Comments: 0

DOVER In a continued effort to provide medical supplies to healthcare systems throughout Delaware, Bayhealth is working with eBrightHealth to collect donations, officials announced Wednesday.

A medical supply donation site at Dover International Speedway parking lot is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday.

Donors are asked to drive up, but not exit their vehicle, a release states. Items should be located in the automobile’s trunk or bed of truck.

Bayhealth is accepting donations of the following unused items from the community: Masks, including N95, surgical and procedure; disinfecting wipes such as Clorox or Sani-cloth wipes; hand sanitizer; face shields; safety goggles and eye shields; isolation or surgical gowns PAPR machines and disposables

Bayhealth is also accepting monetary donations. Individuals wishing to donate may visit Bayhealth.org/Covid-19-Donations for more information.

Comments

