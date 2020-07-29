Dover library reopening pushed back

DOVER — The goal was to reopen the Dover Public Library on Aug. 3.

However, still caught in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic, those plans are going to have to be pushed back a little bit, according to Dover City Manager Donna Mitchell.

“COVID-19 has made all of us rethink our typical daily interactions with our community members and take safeguards for their protection and for the well-being of staff,” Ms. Mitchell said. “Our initial goal was to open back up soon, however, after discussion at the Council Committee of the Whole Meeting, it was decided to revisit the opening at the September 15th meeting.

“We just want to make sure it is safe for everyone when we reopen, so we do not have to close back up again.”

Meanwhile, the library is offering new hours for curbside pickup, which now also includes Saturdays. Starting next Monday, hours of curbside pickup will be Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. and again from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Library staff also wanted to inform the public that:

• Materials may be renewed for their standard period by accessing a library account online or by calling 302-736-7030.

• Patrons can return materials via the outdoor materials drop. Items that are returned are quarantined before checking in and may remain on your account for up to one week.

• Anyone with questions can contact the library via AskALibrarian or by calling 302-736-7030. Staff will be answering phone calls from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.

• The library has a variety of online resources available 24/7. Visit the library’s Resources tab or the Delaware Libraries eMedia page for more information.

• Anyone who does not have a library card can sign up for one online and immediately access its online resources.

• Virtual programs will continue.