Dover reschedules vaccination meeting amid concerns from Black community

DOVER — Dr. Richard Pescatore, chief physician for the Delaware Division of Public Health, was logged in to his computer to provide the city of Dover and its residents with information regarding the COVID-19 vaccine at the Jan. 26 Council of the Whole Safety Advisory and Transportation Committee virtual meeting.

However, when Safety Advisory and Transportation Committee Chairman Ralph Taylor Jr. called on Dr. Pescatore a full two hours and 45 minutes into the marathon meeting, he was no longer there and the conversation was tabled.

It was an unfortunate and embarrassing moment for Dover’s Council of the Whole, as an informational item regarding a global pandemic was the sixth-listed item to be discussed on that night’s agenda.

It followed items such as an hourlong Classification, Compensation and Benefit Study done by Segal Waters Consulting for Dover city employees and a lengthy update on body-worn cameras and the future of the Dover Police Academy by members of the Dover Police Department.

Councilman Taylor immediately noted the importance of the COVID-19 vaccine information not being addressed at the meeting.

“A topic this serious, instead of us talking about it and not knowing the direction of the vaccine, I would much rather us come back and do this again,” Mr. Taylor said. “It is far too serious a topic for us to not do this.”

Chelle Paul, chairwoman of the Criminal Justice Committee for the NAACP Delaware State Conference of Branches, said the COVID vaccine conversation should have been the top item on the agenda, especially considering the concern and questions that many members of the Black community have when it comes to signing up for the vaccines.

“The fact that the Black community has not participated with the COVID vaccinations due to so many unknown factors about the virus and the vaccine, I was asked to help spread the word of this (Council of the Whole) meeting to give people the opportunity to answer their questions to help make a better-informed decision with regards to receiving the vaccination,” Ms. Paul said.

“Now, we have elderly people who are potentially high risk asking, ‘When is the meeting going to take place?’ It’s not acceptable with something so important that it be put off while the vaccinations are going to more likely be gone before they visit the subject again.”

The city of Dover acted quickly to reschedule Dr. Pescatore’s COVID-19 vaccine information session to Monday, Feb. 8, at 6:45 p.m., prior to the bi-monthly city council meeting. It will be a half-hour virtual presentation and the Webex address will soon be listed on the upcoming meetings page of the city of Dover’s website.

“We’re going to have a meeting this coming Monday and it should be good,” City Council President Bill Hare said. “There will be a lot of information there and I think Ms. Paul had some good questions that need to be answered and, hopefully, we can answer the questions there.”

Councilman Matt Lindell, who is chairman of the Legislative, Finance and Administration Committee, responded in an email to Ms. Paul that he believed that the COVID-19 information session should have been its own separate meeting.

“Personally, I do not think this item should have appeared on a committee agenda, especially one that was loaded with several actionable agenda items that required prolonged discussion and a vote,” Mr. Lindell wrote to Ms. Paul. “This should have been its own town hall meeting rather than just one item of many on an agenda.

“I counted a total of 25 attendees at our meeting (last) Tuesday night and most that I recognized were city employees concerned with the pay-scale adjustments, and once that item was done, our number of attendees shrunk to 8-10 people, and of those, some were members of the media. I think there has to be a better way to reach more people.”

Mr. Hare said the City Council of the Whole may look at future agendas and prioritize certain items and move them higher up on the meeting list or possibly schedule a town hall meeting for them.

“We’ve just got to make sure we have all the people there for the meeting that are needed and then we’ll see what changes need to be made. This is a very important issue,” he said.

To Ms. Paul and other members of Dover’s Black community, it is a critical issue which needs answers to some critical questions regarding the vaccine — and as quickly as possible.

“It’s just a matter of prioritizing and the fact that it’s hard enough to get the Black community to participate in the city council meetings, the schedule of the agenda should have been better planned,” said Ms. Paul. “The guest speaker (Dr. Pescatore) left the virtual meeting, so they felt the same way.

“If they can schedule town hall meetings for panhandlers in the business district, they can do so to inform people about the vaccination and vaccination locations before they run out of the vaccine and our elderly lose the chance to receive them again.”

Dover ‘dropped the ball’

The Rev. Rita Paige was in agreement with Ms. Paul about the delay in the COVID-19 vaccine presentation and said many members of the Black community remain skeptical about the vaccinations.

“I was very disappointed to learn that a such-needed presentation was not heard last week,” the Rev. Paige said. “I do believe Dover officials dropped the ball. COVID-19 is still killing people, and we must make it a top priority to do all we can to get this pandemic under control. The vaccine will definitely help.”

The Rev. Paige pointed to the Tuskegee experiment that began in 1932, at a time when there was no known treatment for syphilis, a contagious venereal disease. After being recruited with the promise of free medical care, 600 Black men in Macon County, Alabama, were enrolled in the project, which aimed to study the full progression of the disease.

In order to track the disease’s full progression, it turned out that researchers provided no effective care as the study’s African-American participants experienced severe health problems, including blindness, mental impairment and death.

“Yes, Black people are skeptical because of past experiments such as the Tuskegee experiment which killed many Black people,” said the Rev. Paige.

“Also, not understanding how the (COVID) vaccine has been able to come forth as soon as it did (there) is a skepticism. This is why we must all be educated on the vaccine. There is a lot of misinformation … people need to be educated.”

Disproportionate numbers

As of Monday, a total of 103,791 COVID-19 vaccinations have been distributed throughout Delaware, with just 4,639 (4%) going into the arms of Black individuals, according to DPH. Meanwhile, 39,641 (38%) have been given to White people. A total of 31,944 of the vaccines (31%) have been distributed to people of unreported races.

Gov. John Carney unveiled a plan on Tuesday to reach underserved communities in Delaware.

“Our goal remains the same: we’re working to vaccinate as many Delawareans as possible, as quickly as possible,” said Gov. Carney, in a statement. “We also need to make sure we’re distributing the vaccine equitably and reaching especially those Delaware seniors who are less mobile and don’t have access to a computer or smartphone.

“These additional efforts by the Division of Public Health and their partners will expand access to the COVID-19 vaccine among those populations, so we can reach all of our neighbors with this life-saving vaccine.”

An analysis conducted by the Associated Press shows the racial gap has opened up in the nation’s COVID-19 vaccination drive, with Black Americans in many places lagging behind whites in receiving shots – Delaware is following that trend.

The coronavirus has taken a disproportionate toll in severe sickness and death on Black people in the U.S., where the pandemic has killed more than 430,000 Americans. Black, Hispanic and Native American people are dying from COVID-19 at almost three times the rate of white people, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Different hurdles

The Rev. Paige pointed out that people in the Black community often do not trust the medical establishment and says there is not enough access to the COVID vaccine in Black neighborhoods, adding that most of the vaccination signups take place online, where there remains a wide digital divide.

That is why meetings like the one that will take place virtually on Monday by the city of Dover are so vital in getting the information out.

“When people are educated, informed decisions can be made,” the Rev. Paige said. “As long as people are still acting irresponsible, not wearing masks and still not social distancing, we’ll never get this viscous virus under control. The vaccine is a start to really getting this pandemic under control.”

Mr. Lindell said city council members are cognizant of the issues that members of the Black community face when it comes to COVID-19.

“I am well aware of the importance of the discussion regarding COVID-19 and the disproportionate impact that it has had on minority communities, and as a teacher of history, I am also well aware of the Tuskegee experiment and the distrust that this experiment engendered,” he said.

“I do not think a (Webex) meeting at 6 on a Tuesday night is the best way to inform; especially given the fact that we know that access to reliable broadband internet is another area of inequity that cuts along racial lines.

“I think a plan to get out into African-American communities, and for that matter, any communities who are skeptical is a far better use of time and would reach more people. This requires community outreach and planning. This would be a perfect opportunity for the NAACP to organize meetings across our community, with coordination from elected state and local officials to arrange for experts on the topic to address the (community’s) concerns.”