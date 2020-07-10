DPH: 121 additional positive COVID-19 cases, no new deaths

SMYRNA – Delaware’s Division of Public Health on Friday reported 121 additional positive cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths as of 6 p.m. Thursday, July 9.

In addition, 58 individuals are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 in Delaware, 11 of whom are critically ill.

The 111 new positive cases were reported to DPH on July 9 and the other 10 positive cases are from test results reported on prior days but processed into the DPH surveillance system on July 9.

The death count of Delawareans who have passed away due to complications from COVID-19 remains 517. Individuals who have died from COVID-19 range in age from 21 to 104 years old. Of those, 273 were females and 244 were males. This includes 249 individuals from New Castle County, 176 from Sussex County and 92 from Kent County.

The latest Delaware COVID-19 case statistics cumulatively since March 11 as of 6 p.m., Thursday, July 9, show a total of 12,652 total positive cases. There have been 5,688 positive cases in New Castle County, 5,045 in Sussex county and 1,815 in Kent County. There are 104 “unknown” cases, according to DPH.

DPH’s COVID-19 data, available on the Division of Public Health’s My Healthy Community data portal, shows 120,056 negative cases, with 6,949 Delawareans having recovered.

In DPH’s long-term care statistical update Friday, July 10, there have been 1,155 positive COVID-19 cases cumulatively involving long-term care residents, and 333 residents of Delaware long-term care facilities have died from complications related to COVID-19.

The total number of deaths among long-term care residents decreased by one since last week as a result of excluding an individual who was determined to be a resident of an independent-living facility, according to DPH.