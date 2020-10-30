DPH: 15 new COVID deaths reported; total now 704

DOVER — The Delaware Division of Public Health announced a total of 15 new COVID-19-related deaths Friday after a regular review of Office of Vital Statistics death certificates by DPH epidemiologists.



Nine of the 15 newly added deaths were found due to the data review. It brings Delaware’s COVID-19 death toll to 704.



The 15 deaths ranged in age from 61 to 91. New Castle County recorded 10 of the 15 deaths, while the other five were Sussex County residents.



New Castle County has experienced the most COVID-19-related deaths in the state with 351, followed by Sussex County’s 233 and Kent County’s 120. Of those who have died statewide, 362 were female and 342 were male.



All of the 15 individuals in the most recent update had underlying health conditions, according to the DPH.



Ten of the 15 were residents of long-term care facilities. Long-term care centers have made up 409 of Delaware’s 704 COVID-19-related deaths (58%).



There has been a total of 1,505 positive COVID-19 cases cumulatively involving long-term care residents, the DPH said.



The DPH is also currently monitoring five outbreaks of COVID-19 in long-term care centers throughout the state, including a new outbreak at Lofland Park in Seaford. The status of the five outbreaks are:

• Kentmere Rehabilitation and Health Care Center in Wilmington, with 54 residents and 42 staff members positive.

• Cadia Healthcare Silverside in Wilmington, with 59 residents and 34 staff members positive.

• Country Rest Home in Greenwood, with 31 residents and 20 staff members positive.

• Regency Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Wilmington, with 63 residents and 23 staff positive.

• Lofland Park in Seaford, with 19 residents and 10 staff positive.



All numbers via the DPH reflect data as of 6 p.m. Thursday.



The DPH reported 189 new positive COVID-19 cases in Friday’s data update, bringing the state’s total to 24,751. Delaware is still seeing elevated numbers, with a seven-day rolling average of 150 new cases per day.



Positivity rates are also up, as the seven-day rolling average for the percentage of positive tests is 3.3%, up two-tenths from seven days ago. The seven-day rolling average for percentage of persons testing positive, where each person is only counted once regardless of how many times they are tested, increased from 6.9% to 7.7% in the last week.



Sussex County continues to post the highest rate of positivity with seven-day rolling averages of 5.3% for percentage of positive tests and 11% for percentage of persons testing positive.



Statewide hospitalizations rose above the 100 mark again, with 101 currently hospitalized with COVID-19 and 22 of those cases considered critical. Sussex County has the most hospitalizations with 54, then New Castle County with 42 and Kent County with five.



The DPH also provided its weekly update on the total number of COVID-19-positive cases among students and staff who were in person at a school or child care facility while potentially infectious.



The cumulative breakdown of those numbers reported to DPH between Sept. 1 and Oct. 30 is:

• Child care — 28 students and 36 staff.

• Private K-12 — 60 students and 33 staff.

• Public K-12 — 40 students and 88 staff.