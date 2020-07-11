DPH: 83 new COVID-19 cases, no new attributable deaths

On Saturday, Delaware’s Division of Public Health (DPH) reported an additional 83 positive cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths attributable to the virus.

There are currently 65 hospitalizations, up eight from yesterday. Of those hospitalized, 13 are in critical condition.

The number of Delawareans who have passed away due to complications stemming from COVID-19 is still 517. Of those who died from the virus, 425 were aged 65 or older, 57 were between the ages of 50 and 64 and 25 were younger than 50. No one under the age of 18 has died from the virus. There were 249 deaths in New Castle County, 92 in Kent County and 176 in Sussex County.

According to the CovidActNow website, which is not associated with the state:

Delaware’s infection rate is rated “high” at 1.19, which means on average one infected person will infect 1.19 others. This metric has been trending down in recent days.

The state’s positive test rate is 5.4%, which is close to where it has been for the past week.

Delaware is using just 8% of its intensive care unit beds at the moment, meaning the state’s hospitals could likely weather a new wave of infections.

DPH’s latest COVID-19 data cumulatively since March 11 shows 12,473 positive cases, including 5,732 in New Castle County, 1,829 in Kent County and 5,076 in Sussex County.

DPH’s My Healthy Community Portal shows 121,372 negative COVID-19 tests and 7,002 recoveries from the virus.

There were no additional cases of COVID-19 reported at any of Delaware’s long-term care facilities.