DPH: 93 new COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations fall to 58

Delaware’s Division of Public Health (DPH) reported 93 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases on Sunday and no new deaths attributable to the virus.

DPH also reported 58 people were currently hospitalized due to the virus, down from Saturday’s 65, of whom 10 were in critical condition.

Although New Castle County has the highest volume of people infected with 5,759 confirmed cases, Sussex County is not far behind with 5,093. The areas around Milford, Georgetown and Rehoboth Beach have remained hotspots. Kent County has 1,848 confirmed cases.

DPH has tested 137,409 people so far with 12,804 coming back positive. So, 9.3% of those tested in Delaware did have the virus.

According to the CovidActNow website, which is not associated with the state:

• Delaware’s infection rate is rated “high” at 1.16, which means on average one infected person will infect 1.16 others. This metric has been trending down in recent days.

• The state’s positive test rate is 5.2%, which is down slightly from what the site reported Saturday.

• Only 22% of those who have come in contact with someone who tested positive have been traced, which is insufficient to stem the virus’ spread. CovidActNow estimates that Delaware would need 520 contact tracers to trace all new cases within two days but currently only has 116.

DPH’s My Healthy Community Portal shows the organization has conducted 124,605 negative tests and identified 7,120 people who have recovered from the virus.

The state’s death toll remained steady at 517.