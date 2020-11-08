DPH announces 217 new COVID-19 cases

DOVER — The Department of Public Health reported 217 new cases of COVID-19 statewide on Saturday.

The state reported no new deaths, leaving the total at 716, and two new recoveries, bringing the total to 13,888.

Statewide, 362,931 people have been tested, which is up 11,083 from last Saturday.

For every 10,000 Delawareans, 3,822.4 have been tested.

In total, the state has administered 582,281 tests.

The Rehoboth Beach area continues to have the highest rate of testing in the state with 6,380.1 people tested per 10,000.

The zipcode surrounding Greenville is not far behind with a rate of 6,326.5 people tested per 10,000.

The Milford and Laurel areas had some of the highest rates of new COVID-19 cases in the latest data available from the DPH.

Still, the rate of testing in those ZIP codes has remained relatively low with 4,057.6 people tested per 10,000 in Milford and 2,768 people tested per 10,000 in Laurel.

Those between the ages of 18 and 34 continue to have the highest rate of infection with 393.6 cases per 10,000.

Those aged 35 to 49 are not far behind with a rate of 351.8 cases per 10,000.

Still, just 124 people aged 64 or younger have died from the virus, while 592 senior citizens have succumbed to COVID-19.

Of those who died, 412 were residents of long-term care facilities.