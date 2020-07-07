DPH announces 121 additional positive cases, two new deaths

SMYRNA ‒ The Delaware Division of Public Health announced 121 additional positive cases of COVID-19 in Delaware, as of 6 p.m. Monday. Two new deaths were also reported. In addition, 56 individuals are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 in Delaware, 15 of whom are critically ill.

While the total cumulative number of positive cases has increased by 121 between Monday and today, 79 new positive cases were reported to DPH on Monday. The remaining 42 positive cases are from test results reported on prior days, but processed into the DPH surveillance system Monday.

As a reminder, members of the media and the general public are highly encouraged to use the data on the My Healthy Community dashboard for the most accurate data trends based on the date cases are reported to DPH.

A total of 514 Delawareans have passed away due to complications from COVID-19. Individuals who have died from COVID-19 ranged in age from 21 to 104 years old. Of those who have died, 272 were females and 242 were males. A total of 247 individuals were from New Castle County, 92 were from Kent County and 175 were from Sussex County.

The two most recent deaths involved individuals in their 80s. One was male, one was female, and both were residents of New Castle County. Both also had underlying health conditions.

To protect personal health information, DPH will not confirm specific information about any individual case, even if other persons or entities disclose it independently.

The latest Delaware COVID-19 case statistics* cumulatively since March 11, provided as of 6 p.m. Monday, include:

• 12,414 total positive cases.

• New Castle County cases: 5,555.

• Kent County cases: 1,784.

• Sussex County cases: 4,977.

• Unknown county: 98.

• Females: 6,834; Males: 5,561; Unknown: 19.

• Age range: 0 to 104.

• Currently hospitalized: 56; Critically ill: 15 (This data represents individuals currently hospitalized in a Delaware hospital regardless of residence, and is not cumulative.).

• Delawareans recovered: 6,815.

• 116,271 negative cases**.

*Data are provisional and subject to change.

**Data on negative cases are preliminary, based on negative results reported to DPH by state and commercial laboratories performing analysis.

Delaware is considering patients fully recovered seven days after the resolution of their symptoms. Three days after symptoms resolve, patients are no longer required to self-isolate at home; however, they must continue to practice strict social distancing for the remaining four days before returning to their normal daily routine.

Additional demographic data on COVID-19 cases and deaths, including race/ethnicity, more age-specific data and rates information by ZIP code, can be found on the Division of Public Health’s My Healthy Community data portal.

Information about testing events, including community testing sites and free-standing sites operated by the health care systems and hospitals, will be listed on the testing section of the Delaware coronavirus website at coronavirus.delaware.gov/testing/. Please note for saliva-based testing events, that while long-term care facilities are listed on the Curative registration site, they are not community-based testing sites. The long-term care facility registrations are not open to the public nor to family members of long-term care residents.

If you are sick with any of the following symptoms, stay home: fever, cough, shortness of breath, sore throat, muscle aches, fatigue, chills, shaking with chills, or loss of smell or taste. Other symptoms, such as headache or digestive symptoms (vomiting, diarrhea, abdominal pain or lack of appetite), have been identified as potential symptoms related to COVID-19 and may prompt further screening, action or investigation. If you are sick and need essential supplies, ask someone else to go to the grocery store or the pharmacy to get what you need.

If you believe you have been exposed to someone with COVID-19 or have symptoms of illness, make sure to distance yourself from others, particularly vulnerable populations. Older adults and people of any age with serious underlying medical conditions ‒ including serious heart conditions, chronic lung conditions, including moderate to severe asthma, severe obesity and those who are immunocompromised, including through cancer treatment ‒ may have a higher risk for severe illness from COVID-19.

Individuals who have complaints about people violating public gathering restrictions should contact state or local law enforcement. Concerns that a business may be violating operating restrictions should be directed to hspcontact@delaware.gov. Questions related to business reopenings or operations as businesses reopen should contact covid19faq@delaware.gov.

Individuals with questions about COVID-19 should call Delaware 2-1-1; individuals who are deaf or hard of hearing can text their ZIP code to 898-211, or email info@delaware211.org. Hours of operation are 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. Medically related questions regarding testing, symptoms and health-related guidance can be submitted by email at dphcall@delaware.gov. Questions regarding unemployment claims should be emailed to uiclaims@delaware.gov.

In addition, the Division of Public Health asks any Delaware health care, long-term care, residential or other high-risk facility with questions or concerns to email dph_pac@delaware.gov or call the DPH Call Center at (866) 408-1899, ext. 2.

DPH will continue to update the public as more information becomes available. For the latest on Delaware’s response, go to de.gov/coronavirus.