DPH announces 22 COVID deaths after review of records

DOVER — The Delaware Division of Public Health reported 22 newly announced COVID-19-related deaths Wednesday after a review of Vital Statistics records found 17 additional deaths.



The DPH said the 17 deaths discovered during the Vital Statistics review primarily occurred in January. The 22 increased the state’s COVID-19-related death toll to 1,130.



Of the 22 deaths announced Wednesday, eight were New Castle County residents, seven were from Kent County, and seven were from Sussex County. New Castle County leads the state’s three counties in COVID-19-related deaths with 561. Next is Sussex County’s 356, and last is Kent County’s 213.



Six were residents of long-term care centers, bringing the long-term care COVID-19-related death total to 595 — 52.6% of all COVID-19-related deaths in Delaware.



The 22 newly reported deaths ranged in age from 49 to 101, according to the DPH.



Delaware’s COVID-19 hospitalizations increased for the fourth day in a row in Wednesday’s report, as the number rose to 332. Of those currently hospitalized with COVID-19, 44 cases are considered critical, according to the DPH.



The rise in hospitalizations occurred mostly in Sussex County, which increased by eight compared to the day prior. New Castle County still has the most COVID-19 hospitalizations with 186, an increase of two compared to the day prior, followed by Sussex County’s 85 and Kent County’s 61, which was a decrease of four compared to the day prior.



The DPH reported 277 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Wednesday’s report, bringing the state’s total to 78,982 since March 11. An additional 1,574 people tested negative for the virus, upping that total number to 511,331.



All numbers via the DPH reflect data as of Tuesday at 6 p.m.