DPH announces 500 new COVID-19 cases

MILFORD — The Division of Public Heath reported 500 new COVID-19 cases statewide and no new deaths attributable to the virus on Sunday.

The new cases brought the total to 80,594. So far, 1,208 Delawareans have died from the virus.

Testing has continued to be an important part of the state’s response to the virus. So far, 1,269,888 tests have been administered to 597,251 people statewide.

Between Jan. 30 and Friday, the state’s two southwesternmost ZIP codes had the highest testing rates, with the area around Delmar having 1,697.4 people tested per 10,000 and the ZIP code around Laurel having 1,678.3 people tested per 10,000.

Laurel’s ZIP code has the highest rate of new cases found during that period, with 487.2 per 100,000 people. This is the highest rate in the state by more than 100 cases per 100,000. The next highest ZIP code for that period is around Selbyville, which had 342.6 cases per 100,000 people.

DPH also updated information from its contact tracing efforts. Between Jan. 31 and Saturday, it reported that 19% of the 282 positive cases interviewed reported having been at an event or venue in the two weeks prior to diagnosis. Seventy-six people reported having been at a restaurant, 35 had been at a gym and 24 had been to a nail or hair salon.