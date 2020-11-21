DPH announces 504 new COVID cases, no deaths

DELAWARE — On Saturday Delaware’s Division of Public Health reported 504 new cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths due to the coronavirus.

Statewide, 172 people are currently hospitalized with the virus. Of those, 29 have been listed as being in critical condition.

Today, the number of 18- to 34-year-olds in Delaware who have contracted the virus passed 10,000.

According to the DPH, 10,073 people in that age group have been COVID-19 positive, which is up from 9,909 on Friday.

For every 10,000 people in that age group, 471 have been infected. That rate is much lower amongst children, who have been infected at a rate of lower than 200 people per 10,000, and senior citizens, who have contracted the virus at a rate of 278.2 people per 10,000.

Still, 617 COVID-19 deaths, 83% of Delaware’s total for the pandemic, can be attributed to those 65 or older.

The state continues to test more people every day.

On Saturday 3,896 new Delawareans were tested, bringing the statewide testing rate up to 41,805.7 per 100,000.

In total, 670,356 tests have been administered statewide.

Across Delaware, 15,735 people have recovered from COVID-19. This metric’s growth has slown in recent weeks.

Between Oct. 24 and Nov. 7, 1,666 people Delawareans recovered from COVID-19, but since Nov. 7 just 665 additional people have recovered.