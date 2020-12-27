DPH announces 572 new COVID-19 cases

WILMINGTON — The Division of Public Health on Sunday announced 572 new cases of COVID-19 and no additional deaths due to the virus.

Although no deaths were reported between Friday and Saturday, DPH did confirm two additional deaths.

The two individuals were aged 53 and 70. One was a New Castle County resident and the other was living in Sussex County. Both had underlying health conditions, but neither was living in a long-term care facility.

DPH also released new data from its contact-tracing efforts between Dec. 20 and Saturday.

Of the 1,659 people who tested positive and were interviewed, just 289 — 15% — reported participating in an event or visiting a venue in the two weeks prior to the day they were tested or at the onset of symptoms.

Twenty people reported having visited a beach and 81 reported having attended an event like a religious service or dinner party.

According to interviews, 188 reported having been at a recreational or entertainment venue. Seventy-four reported having been to a restaurant, 26 reported having been to a bar and 30 reporting having been at another tourist attraction.

According to DPH, 29,249 or 53% who have contracted the virus are women, while just 25,726 men have been infected.

Women also make up a slightly higher proportion of those who have died from the virus: 456 or 51% have been women while 441 have been men.

The deaths also continue to be concentrated in Delaware’s senior citizen community.

Of the 897 people who have died statewide, 744 or 83% were aged 65 or older.