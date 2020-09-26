DPH announces 71 new positive COVID-19 cases, another pair of deaths

DOVER – The Delaware Division of Public Health (DPH) announced 71 new positive cases of COVID-19 cases on Saturday, which raised the overall total of those infected with the coronavirus in the state to 20,156.

There were also two additional COVID-19 deaths reported Saturday, which increased the total to 633. All coronavirus statistics released by the DPH reflect data as of 6 p.m. Friday.

New Castle County, which had 54 positive cases on Friday, remains the hotbed of COVID-19 in Delaware with 10,029 positive cases, followed by Sussex County (6,727) and Kent County 2,911.

The 18- to 34-year-old age bracket reports the most coronavirus cases within the state at 6,515, after adding 29 new cases on Friday. They are followed by the 35-49 age bracket with 4,728 positive cases.

In addition, 57 individuals are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in Delaware, the DPH said, which is an increase of four compared to the day prior. Ten of those cases are considered critical.

The DPH said 10,541 individuals are considered recovered from the virus.

Long-term care facilities see COVID-19 outbreaks

The DPH is currently investigating COVID-19 outbreaks in several long-term care facilities throughout the state, including at the Country Rest Home in Greenwood, where 18 residents and 14 staff members have tested positive for the coronavirus.

DPH also reported COVID-19 outbreaks at Kentmere Rehabilitation and Health Care Center in Wilmington (28 residents and 24 staff members) and Cadia Healthcare Silverside in Wilmington (19 residents and less than 10 staff members).

The DPH noted that staff members may include health care and non-health care personnel, such as facility vendors or other individuals working in the long-term care facility who may not be full-time facility employees.

While the source of exposure in these outbreaks is still under investigation, visitation activities do not appear to be contributing to the spread of illness as indoor visitation has not been implemented at any of the impacted facilities.

In addition, availability of personal protective equipment (PPE) also does not appear to be a driving factor in these outbreaks. The state routinely monitors PPE levels in these facilities, and no facility has recently requested a need for additional support.

The DPH and Division of Health Care Quality (DHCQ) are actively working with impacted facilities to ensure infection control measures are in place. DPH has provided recommendations to protect residents and staff, including testing guidance, isolation and quarantine recommendations, and patient and staff management strategies.

Active daily screening measures are in place at each long-term care facility and all facilities are required to screen staff members at the start of each shift, and all residents must be screened once per day. DHSS is also making repeat training available to ensure every long-term care facility staff member in the state is aware and up to date on all COVID-19 protocols and guidance.

Earlier this week, all long-term care facilities in the state were issued updated guidance to test all staff weekly, and all bi-weekly testing schedules were suspended. Previously, bi-weekly testing schedules were permitted for facilities that had no new infections for a minimum of 14 days.