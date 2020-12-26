DPH announces 798 new COVID-19 cases

WILMINGTON — Delaware’s Division of Public Health announced 798 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday.

Although DPH announced no new deaths due to the virus between Thursday and Friday, the organization did give details about four additional deaths that happened.

Those who died were between the ages of 73 and 96. Three were residents of New Castle County and one was a Sussex County resident. All four had underlying health conditions and three were residents of long-term care facilities.

Across the state, 400 people were hospitalized with the virus. Of those, 55 were listed as critically ill.

New Castle County was reportedly able to send 16 people hospitalized with the virus home for Christmas, but 10 were admitted to hospals in Kent County and one person was admitted in Sussex County.

Statewide, large numbers of young adults continue to become infected with the disease.

To date, 16,719 people between the ages of 18 and 34 have tested positive for COVID-19. That’s a rate of 787 people 10,000 residents in that age group.

Still, the disease has proved to be more deadly amongst the state’s senior citizen population, who have been infected at a rate of 462.7 cases per 10,000 residents.

Seven-hundrred-forty-three Delawareans over the age of 65 have died from the virus so far. That’s in addition to 118 people between the ages of 50 and 64.

Only 21 35-to-49-year olds have died from the disease along with 13 18-to-34-year-olds. Statewide, no one younger than 18 has died from the virus.

The state has continued to test more people through the holiday season.

So far, Delaware has administered 939,229 tests to 499,747 people and gotten back 445,274 tests. For every 100,000 residents, Delaware has tested 52,632.9 people.