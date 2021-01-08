DPH announces first COVID-19 death of a child in Delaware

DOVER — The Delaware Division of Public Health reported the state’s first COVID-19-related death of a child since the start of the pandemic in Friday’s daily update.

The death involved a child under the age of 5 from New Castle County, who had a significant number of co-morbidities, according to the DPH. The DPH said additional details about the individual will not be provided to protect patient privacy.

“While each life lost as a result of this virus is tragic, the loss of a child is felt across our entire community,” said DPH Director Dr. Karyl Rattay in a statement. “We send our deepest condolences to this child’s family and all of those who have lost a loved one during this pandemic. We are urging everyone in our state to come together, take this current winter surge seriously, remain vigilant about mitigation measures, and keep each other safe.”

A total of 957 Delawareans have passed away due to complications from COVID-19, as of Thursday at 6 p.m. The total number of individuals who have died from COVID-19 ranges in age from younger than 5 to 104 years old. Of those who have died, 487 were female and 470 were male. New Castle County has recorded the most deaths with 476, Sussex County is next with 310 and Kent County follows with 171.

The DPH reported seven more deaths in Friday’s update for a total of eight newly added COVID-19-related deaths. Six of the deaths reported on Friday were Sussex County residents while the other two were from New Castle.

Seven of the newly added deaths were residents of long-term care centers, bringing the total amount of long-term care deaths to 512 (53.5%). There have been a total of 1,980 positive COVID-19 cases involving long-term care residents since the pandemic began.

The DPH said it is investigating 25 outbreaks in long-term care centers in the following facilities where the cumulative case totals are from between Sept. 25 and Thursday:

• Atlantic Shores Rehabilitation & Health Center in Millsboro — 21 residents and 18 staff positive.

• Brandywine Assisted Living at Seaside in Rehoboth Beach — 39 residents and 15 staff positive.

• Brookdale in Dover — 58 residents and 36 staff positive.

• Cadia Healthcare Broadmeadow in Middletown — 20 residents and 25 staff positive.

• Cadia Healthcare Renaissance in Millsboro — 22 residents and 20 staff positive.

• Cadia Healthcare Silverside in Wilmington — 58 residents and 46 staff members positive.

• Cadia Healthcare Capitol in Dover — 47 residents and 34 staff positive.

• Churchman Village in Newark — 63 residents and 47 staff positive.

• Delmar Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Delmar — 38 residents and 38 staff positive.

• Dover Place in Dover — 39 residents and 23 staff positive.

• Foulk Manor South in Wilmington — 29 residents and 30 staff positive.

• Harbor Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Lewes — 51 residents and 23 staff positive.

• Hillside Center in Wilmington — 23 residents and 18 staff positive.

• Kutz Senior Living in Wilmington — 33 residents and 20 staff positive.

• Lofland Park in Seaford — 19 residents and 17 staff positive.

• ManorCare Health Services in Wilmington — 11 residents and 18 staff positive.

• Milford Center, Genesis Healthcare in Milford — 49 residents and 14 staff positive.

• Oak Bridge Terrace at Cokesbury Village in Hockessin — 16 residents and 14 staff positive.

• Regal Heights Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Hockessin — 90 residents and 41 staff positive.

• Regency Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Wilmington — 74 residents and 47 staff positive.

• Seaford Center Nursing Home in Seaford — 21 residents and 19 staff positive.

• The Moorings at Lewes in Lewes — 17 residents and 39 staff positive.

• Westminster Village in Dover — 47 residents and 29 staff positive.

• WillowBrooke Court Skilled Center at Manor House in Seaford — 44 residents and 36 staff positive.

• WillowBrooke Court at Cokesbury Village in Hockessin — 13 residents and 14 staff positive.

Delaware had 582 new positive cases added on Friday to bring its total to 63,503. COVID-19 hospitalizations are at 451 with 59 of those considered critical, according to the DPH.

As of midnight Thursday,

21,814 administered doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been reported to the state’s immunization information system. The state has received 53,650 doses of vaccine — 28,300 from Moderna and 25,350 from Pfizer.