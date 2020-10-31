DPH announces four more deaths to COVID-19, bringing statewide total to 708

DOVER – The Delaware Division of Public Health announced four new COVID-19-related deaths Saturday, including two individuals in Sussex County and another pair in New Castle County. It brings Delaware’s COVID-19 death toll to 708.

The four deaths, all occurring to people with underlying health conditions, ranged in age from 60 to 81. One of the deaths was a resident of a long-term care facility. Long-term care centers have made up 410 of Delaware’s COVID-19-related deaths (58%).

New Castle County has experienced the most COVID-19-related deaths in the state with 353, followed by Sussex County’s 235 and Kent County’s 120. Of those who have died statewide, 364 were female and 344 were male.

In the DPH’s coronavirus report on Saturday – where all numbers reflect data as of 6 p.m. Friday – there were 200 new COVID-19 positive cases reported, which brings the statewide total to 24,951. New Castle County added 113 new cases to its state-leading total of 13,192 positive cases, Sussex County added 63 new cases (8,099) and Kent County had 24 new cases (3,569).

The 18- to 34-year-old age bracket continues to have the highest number of positive cases as it added 55 new positives on Friday to up its total to 7,937 COVID-infected individuals. The 35- to 49-year-old age bracket had 45 additional positive cases and increased what is the second-highest age group total of positive tests to 5,731.

DPH also announced 114 recoveries in Friday’s data, bringing the total of those who have recovered from COVID-19 to 13,188. Hospitalizations dropped by 12 as there are now 89 Delawareans admitted into hospitals with the coronavirus.