DPH announces no COVID-19 deaths; 90 new cases

DOVER – The Delaware Division of Public Health announced no new deaths from COVID-19 and 90 new cases throughout the state in its daily update on Sunday.

A total of 42 of the new cases came from New Castle County, 5 from Kent, 40 from Sussex and 3 were from unknown locations.

The 90 new positive cases raised Delaware’s total positive cases of COVID-19 to 13,519.

Hospitalizations dropped by four compared to the day prior with 47 Delawareans currently hospitalized with COVID-19 – nine of those are considered critical, according to the DPH.

The total number of recoveries in the state remained at 7,362 and Delaware has recorded 139,476 negative tests.

All numbers via the DPH are as of Saturday at noon.