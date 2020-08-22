DPH announces no new deaths to COVID-19 in report

DOVER – There were no new deaths from COVID-19 announced ed in the Delaware Division of Public Health’s (DPH) daily report on Saturday, keeping the total number of deaths due to the coronavirus at 600 in the state.

There were seven additional hospitalizations due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 44 people hospitalized.

Of the current 44 hospitalizations, 11 are considered critical, according to the DPH, an increase of one compared to the day prior.

There were 58 new positive COVID-19 cases reported by the DPH on Friday, upping the state’s total to 16,828. All numbers via the DPH reflect data as of 6 p.m. Friday.

Delaware broke the 200,000 mark for negative tests earlier in the week, the DPH reported. A total of 203,048 people have tested negative in Delaware.

The age group from 18- to 34-years-old remains the highest among positive COVID-19 cases, with 5,300 having tested positive in the state.