DPH announces one new COVID-19 death

The Delaware Department of Public Health’s daily update of their COVID-19 data included just one new death.

It was attributed to an 84-year-old living in Kent County who did not have any underlying conditions and was not a resident of a long-term care facility.

Although young adults, aged 18 to 34, continue to make up the largest proportion of those infected, the 12 deaths recorded in that age group make up just 2% of Delaware’s COVID-19 deaths statewide.

Those 65 years of age or older make up just 2,603 of the 15,575 positive COVID-19 cases statewide, a rate of about 16%. Still, they make up 493 of the state’s 591 total deaths, a rate of about 83%.

There were no new hospitalizations due to the virus and no change in the number of patients listed as in critical condition due to the virus.

The number of people tested in the state has continued to rise. Since Sunday, August 2, 10,403 new people have been tested and since Thursday, July 9, Delaware has tested 65,537 people.

For every 10,000 people in Delaware, 2,086.6 have been tested.

The ZIP code around Rehoboth Beach continues to have the highest rate of testing with 4,354.6 people tested for every 10,000 residents.