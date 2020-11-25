DPH announces three new COVID-19 deaths, 300 positive cases

The Delaware Division of Public Health reported three new COVID-19 related deaths in Wednesday’s daily update, bringing the state’s COVID-19 death toll to 760.

Each county recorded one death with one each coming from New Castle County, Kent County and Sussex County. The three individuals ranged in age from 75-years-old to 84-years-old.

All three of the individuals had underlying health conditions, according to the DPH. One was a resident from a long-term care center, the 430th COVID-19 death in a long-term care facility.

There were 300 new positive cases of the virus as of Tuesday at 6 p.m., which is the lowest number of new cases in the last seven days. This brings Delaware’s total number of positives to 32,995.

The current number of individuals hospitalized with COVID-19 decreased by two compared to the day prior, down to 183. It Is still the second day in a row the number of hospitalizations has been over 180 since late May.

Of those currently hospitalized, 28 are considered critical.

Delaware’s seven-day rolling average for percentage of positive tests is at 5.8% as of Monday at 6 p.m. There is a two-day lag for percentage of positive tests to allow the DPH to account for the time delay of the date of the tests and when it is received.

The most recent percent-positive result was 5.9% for Monday’s data which raised the seven-day average by 0.1%. Monday’s data included 313 positives out of a total of 5,304 tests performed.