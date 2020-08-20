DPH announces three new COVID deaths

WILMINGTON — The Delaware Division of Public Health announced three new COVID-19-related deaths Wednesday, breaking a streak of six straight days without any new deaths announced.



The DPH said the new deaths were two Sussex County residents and one Kent County resident. They ranged in age from 61 to 92 years old.



One was a resident of a long-term care facility — the 363rd death due to complications from COVID-19 in that type of facility.



The DPH said Delaware’s COVID-19-related deaths increased to 595 Wednesday after the increase of three. COVID-19-related deaths were at 593 the day prior. The DPH did not respond to a request for clarification on this number by press time.



There were 43 new positive cases statewide in the DPH’s daily report — the lowest number since there were 42 on June 30. This brings the total amount of COVID-19 cases in Delaware to 16,643.



By county, New Castle County has seen the most cases with 7,661, followed by Sussex County with 6,213 cases, Kent County at 2,505 cases, and 264 cases where the county is not yet known.



Gov. John Carney said at his weekly COVID-19 press conference Wednesday that Sussex County is seeing more positive cases per 100,000 people and is looking to get that number lower before at least two school districts, Cape Henlopen and Seaford, begin the school year in a hybrid format (some in-person and some virtual learning).



Sussex County has already seen two significant outbreaks of COVID-19, in poultry plants and in the beach communities, but Gov. Carney said the higher numbers in Sussex County are not solely due to those clusters, asking for better compliance with regulations put in place to stop the spread of COVID-19.



“We really need to lean into that,” Gov. Carney said. “It’s not just a function of the outbreak that we saw in the poultry industry. It’s not just a function of what we were seeing in the beach communities. We need to get better compliance in the lower part of our state.”



The state’s percentage of positive tests was at 4.2%, which dropped the seven-day rolling average to 4.4%.



There are currently 32 COVID-19-related hospitalizations in Delaware, including seven in critical condition, according to the DPH. An additional 31 recoveries were announced Wednesday, increasing that number to 8,780.



The DPH said there were 974 people who tested negative, bringing that total to 198,226.



All numbers via the DPH are as of Tuesday at 6 p.m.



