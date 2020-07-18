During Delaware’s state of emergency, coverage of the novel coronavirus pandemic appeared outside our normal paywall as a public service. As of June 1, a subscription is needed to read an unlimited number of stories. Get your first month of digital access for $5.99. Subscribe now.

DPH announces two deaths and 92 new COVID-19 cases

Jul 18th, 2020

DOVER – The Delaware Division of Public Health announced 92 new positive COVID-19 cases and two new deaths throughout the state in its daily update on Saturday.

A total of 47 of the new cases came from New Castle County, 17 from Kent, 40 from Sussex and eight were from unknown locations.

The 92 new positive cases raised Delaware’s total positive cases of COVID-19 to 13,429. The two deaths were the first due to COVID-19 in three days.

Hospitalizations dropped by four compared to the day prior with 51 Delawareans currently hospitalized with COVID-19 – eight of those are considered critical, according to the DPH.

The total number of recoveries in the state is now at 7,362 and Delaware has recorded 137,328 negative tests.

All numbers via the DPH are as of Saturday at noon.

