DPH announces two new COVID-19 deaths

DOVER — Delaware’s Division of Public Health announced two new coronavirus deaths Saturday in New Castle County.

The two people who died were ages 74 and 78, and both had underlying medical conditions. One was a resident of a long-term care facility.

That brings the total number of deaths in the state to 664, including 389 deaths in long-term care facilities.

The two new deaths came as the number of those hospitalized with the virus continued to fall to 101.

On Tuesday, 116 people were hospitalized with the virus statewide, the highest that statistic has been since June 5, when 117 people were hospitalized.

In terms of personal protective equipment, Delaware has a stable supply with one exception. The state estimates it only has one to two weeks of disposable gloves available.

The ZIP code in the Rehoboth Beach area continues to show the highest rate of residents tested with 5,877 per 10,000, but an upstate area is catching up. The ZIP code centered on Greenville has a testing rate of 5,761.1 people per 10,000, which is a higher rate than anywhere else in New Castle or Kent counties.

So far the state has administered 499,403 tests to 324,469 people. Delaware has tested 3,417.3 people for every 10,000 residents.

DPH has also begun publishing its data showing where people who test positive had been in the two weeks beforehand. The data begins at the end of August and goes through Saturday, Oct. 10.

For each of the six periods, between 22% and 26% of those surveyed reported having been at an event or a venue in the two weeks before testing positive.

Between Sunday, Oct. 4 and Saturday, Oct. 10, 39 of those surveyed reported having been at a restaurant, 21 reported having visited the beach and 14 reported having attended a wedding.