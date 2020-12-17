DPH COVID vaccine call center to open Friday

The Delaware Division of Public Health announced it has set up a Vaccine Call Center for members of the public who have specific questions about the COVID-19 vaccine.

The Call Center opens Friday and will be operational from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, and from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., Saturday. The call center will be closed on Christmas Day, Dec. 25 and New Year’s Day, Jan. 1.

The Vaccine Call Center can be reached at 302-672-6150. In addition, individuals can email their questions concerning the vaccine to Vaccine@Delaware.gov.

This week, Delaware received 8,775 initial doses of the Pfizer BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine. DPH facilitated the delivery of the vaccine to health care systems, as well as three long-term care facilities owned and operated by Genesis HealthCare, Inc. Health care systems have begun vaccinating front-line health care workers this week, and the long-term care facilities that received vaccine started vaccinating staff Thursday.

Long-term care residents will be able to begin receiving the vaccine the week of Dec. 28, as part of vaccination efforts under the federal pharmacy program. Walgreens and CVS pharmacists are partnering with facilities to vaccinate residents. While the vaccine is shipped directly to the pharmacies from the federal level, doses come out of each state’s total allocation.

The Pfizer BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine was granted Emergency Use Authorization by the U.S. Food & Drug Administration last week. The FDA’s advisory committee is meeting today to review manufacturer Moderna’s application for an Emergency Use Authorization. If approved over the weekend, Delaware could receive an initial shipment of 16,700 doses of Moderna vaccine next week.

Individuals can visit de.gov/covidvaccine for up-to-date information about the COVID-19 vaccine and distribution plans in Delaware. The Division of Public Health will also make vaccine-related data available on its My Healthy Community data portal at de.gov/healthycommunity in the coming days.