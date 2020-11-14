DPH recommends no social gatherings after spike in COVID cases

DOVER — The Delaware Division of Public Health issued more recommendations after the state recorded its second highest number of new daily positive COVID-19 cases of all-time on Friday.

The Delaware Division of Public Health announced 465 new positive cases of the virus in Friday’s report, which reflects data as of Thursday at 6 p.m. The only day since the pandemic started to have more positive cases was May 10 which had 488.

The DPH said it recommends Delawareans take the following actions to prevent further spread of infection in the community:

• Only dine socially (at home and in restaurants) with those who live with you

• Don’t spend time socially with people outside your household

• Don’t plan on holding holiday dinners with those outside your household — even family

“What we can see in our data is that social gatherings, whether at a house party, casual dinner, or restaurant, where people take off their masks while they eat, drink and chat, are the primary situations in which COVID-19 is being spread,” said DPH Director Dr. Karyl Rattay in a statement. “It is just not safe right now to socially eat, drink, casually hang out or party with people outside of our household unless we are socially distanced and outside.”

New Castle County broke its record for new positive cases with 310 in Friday’s report. The county had never posted a mark over 300 until Friday.

Kent County and Sussex County each reported their highest amount of new cases since the middle of July.

Kent County had 50 new positives — the highest since July 11’s 51. Sussex County was at 105 new cases, going over the 100-mark for the first time since there were 121 new cases on July 12.

Sussex County is positing the highest positivity rates of the state’s three counties. It has a seven-day rolling average of 7% for percentage of positive tests — the only county over the World Health Organization’s recommended seven-day rolling average of 5%.

Despite having the most cases, New Castle County’s seven-day rolling average for percentage of positive tests is below 5% at 4.7.%. Kent County has the best percent positive rate with a seven-day rolling average of 4.6%.

There is a two-day lag for presenting data related to percent of tests that are positive to account for the time delay between the date of the test and the date that DPH receives the test result. Therefore all percentage of positive tests rates reflect data as of Tuesday at 6 p.m.

The DPH also announced two more COVID-19 related deaths Friday which brings Delaware’s total to 734.

Both of the two most recent deaths were Sussex County residents and both had underlying health conditions, according to the DPH. They ranged in age from 76-years-old to 83-years-old.

One of the most recent deaths was a resident of a long-term care center — the 423rd COVID-19 related fatality from a long-term care facility.

The DPH provided its weekly update on long-term care centers Friday, saying there have been a total of 1,568 positive COVID-19 cases cumulatively involving long-term care residents.

It is monitoring the following COVID-19 outbreaks among long-term care facilities:

• Kentmere Rehabilitation and Health Care Center in Wilmington — 54 residents and 43 staff members positive.

• Cadia Healthcare Silverside in Wilmington — 45 residents and 35 staff members positive.

• Country Rest Home in Greenwood — 31 residents and 20 staff members positive.

• Regency Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Wilmington — 73 residents and 35 staff positive.

• Lofland Park in Seaford — 19 residents and 10 staff positive.

• Newly added: Cadia Helthcare Capitol in Dover — 39 residents and 17 staff positive.

• Newly added: Delmar Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Delmar — 19 residents and 15 staff positive.

• Newly added: The Moorings at Lewes in Lewes — 14 residents and 12 staff positive.

• Newly added: Oak Bridge Terrace at Cokesbury Village in Hockessin — 13 residents and 11 staff positive.

The number of individuals in Delaware hospitals with COVID-19 increased to 130 which is the highest mark since June 3’s 142.

Of the current hospitalizations, 61 are in New Castle County, 49 are from Sussex County and 20 are from Kent County.