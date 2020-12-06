DPH reports 11 additional COVID-19 deaths, 816 new positive cases

DOVER – There were 11 new deaths reported and an additional 816 positive cases in the Delaware Division of Public daily COVID-19 update on Sunday.



Seven of the reported deaths occurred in New Castle County and four were in Sussex County. All 11 fatal cases involved underlying health conditions and eight persons were residents of long-term care facilities. They ranged in age from 57 to 93.



The state has seen 793 coronavirus-related deaths since March. The most recent positive cases upped the state’s overall total to 39,912.



Current hospitalizations rose for the ninth straight day, increasing to 315. They stood at 178 on Nov. 22.

Positive cases per 10,000 people is highest among 18- to 34-year olds (598.2), followed by 35- to 49-year-olds (526.7), 50- to 64-year-olds (411.6), 65 years and older (340.5), 5 -to 17-year-olds (242) and 4 and under (159.7).



The female case rate per 10,000 people is 436, with males at 402.4.

All numbers were current as of 6 p.m. Saturday.