DPH reports 16 COVID deaths Thursday, second-highest daily total

DOVER — Sixteen new COVID-19-related deaths were reported by the Delaware Division of Public Health in Thursday’s report.



That number is the second-most deaths reported in a single day, trailing only May 13, when there were 17 deaths. The 16 newly added deaths bring Delaware’s total to 888, as of Wednesday at 6 p.m.



All 16 individuals had underlying health conditions, according to the DPH, and three were residents of a long-term care facility. Long-term care residents have made up 480 of the state’s 888 COVID-19-related deaths (54%).



The most recent deaths ranged in age from 58 to 95. Eleven were from New Castle County, three were Kent County residents, and two were from Sussex County.



There have been 34 COVID-19-related deaths reported by the DPH in the last six days, only four of which have been due to a review of Vital Statistics records. None of the 16 newly announced deaths were as a result of a Vital Statistics records review.



The number of individuals hospitalized with COVID-19 dropped by 28 compared to the day prior, when they peaked at 454. COVID-19 hospitalizations are down to 426, with 60 cases considered critical, according to the DPH.



New Castle County experienced a decrease of 22 in its hospitalizations, down to 247. Sussex County’s 90 total COVID-19 hospitalizations surpassed Kent County’s total of 89.



Also Thursday, Gov. John Carney formally extended the state of emergency declaration another 30 days.



“It’s clear that COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations spiked after Thanksgiving gatherings,” Gov. Carney said in a statement. “Our hospitals can’t afford another spike this Christmas. I know it’s tough, but please consider adjusting your holiday plans. Wear a mask whenever you’re around friends or family outside your household. These are temporary sacrifices until we have enough vaccines to crush COVID-19. Stay vigilant.”



Delaware has recorded 53,015 total positive cases of COVID-19 since the first case was reported March 11. There were 795 new cases reported by the DPH on Thursday, which reflects data as of Wednesday at 6 p.m.



The state is still experiencing a reporting delay in some labs, so the number of new positive cases reported in the most recent days may appear lower than the preceding days, according to the DPH. The DPH said, “This may not be reflective of the true level of infection and may cause the number of new positive cases to be larger than normal in the days ahead as this issue is resolved.”