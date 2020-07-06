DPH reports 165 positive COVID cases, no new deaths

SMYRNA — An additional 165 positive cases of COVID-19 were reported on Monday by the Delaware Division of Public Health, which also said there were no new deaths since the previous update.

The numbers were as of 6 p.m. Sunday, Also, 54 individuals are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 in Delaware, 15 of whom are critically ill.

While the total cumulative number of positive cases increased by 165 between Sunday and Monday, 102 new positive cases were reported to DPH on Sunday. The remaining 63 positive cases are from test results reported on prior days (the majority of which – an additional 59 positive cases – were reported on Saturday), but processed into the DPH surveillance system on Sunday.

In the DPH report, 91 of the additional positive cases were from New Castle County, 49 from Sussex and 15 from Kent.

Also Monday afternoon, Gov. John Carney on Monday formally extended the State of Emergency declaration another 30 days to confront community spread of COVID-19, and issued the following statement:

“For months, Delawareans and Delaware businesses have made significant sacrifices to flatten the curve, and protect the health of their family members, friends, and neighbors. We are beating COVID-19. Let’s not go backwards.

“Wearing a face mask in public settings is still required by this State of Emergency declaration. Wash or sanitize your hands frequently. Keep your distance from others outside your household. We know from public health experts that following these basic health precautions is the best way to prevent community spread of COVID-19.

“Thank you to all Delawareans and visitors who are following these precautions. Whether or not you have symptoms, consider getting a test to help us track the spread of this disease. Locations are available at de.gov/gettested. Stay vigilant. We will get through this by continuing to work together.”

The Delaware Department of Correction announced on Monday the suspension of in-person visitation at Delores J. Baylor Women’s Correctional Institution after two contract health care workers at the facility tested positive for COVID-19. Two additional BWCI health care contract workers have COVID-19 test results pending.

All BWCI inmates are being carefully monitored, including twice-daily temperature checks, the DOC said. No BWCI inmates have tested positive for the illness, and none are registering symptoms of COVID-19.

Currently across all correctional facilities, 11 DOC staff and two health care contractors have tested positive for COVID-19, while 87 DOC staff and health care contractors assigned to DOC facilities have recovered from the illness. No additional information was provided about the identity of the inmates or staff members for privacy protection.

Fifty-eight SCI inmates have currently tested positive for COVID-19, including 48 who are asymptomatic of illness and 10 who are symptomatic. Fifty-one have been transferred to DOC’s COVID-19 Treatment Center at the James T. Vaughn Correctional Center, four are being treated in the prison infirmary, and three are being treated in stable condition in area hospitals.

Also, the DOC announced measures being taken to combat a cluster of inmate COVID-19 cases that was identified late last week at its prison facility in Georgetown.

On Friday, the DOC reported that after six weeks with no inmates testing positive for COVID-19 in any of the state’s correctional facilities, proactive monitoring revealed a new cluster of positive cases among the inmate population at Sussex Correctional Institution. These cases are the first at SCI since the COVID pandemic began.

“The Delaware Department of Correction has demonstrated it can contain and treat COVID-19 in our correctional facilities, and we are taking all necessary measures to prevent further spread of the illness at Sussex Correctional Institution,” Commissioner Claire DeMatteis said.

“We are employing all of the tools at our disposal to get ahead of its potential spread, including moving inmates with underlying health issues to other facilities, opening a COVID Treatment Center at SCI and expanding testing of asymptomatic inmates and staff.”

Last week, after three inmates at SCI showed symptoms of COVID-19 infection and tested positive for the illness, the DOC immediately initiated contact tracing to identify, isolate and proactively test individuals who came into sustained contact with these inmates. After new inmate test results were received, additional mitigation measures were implemented on top of DOC’s existing COVID protocols, including:

• All inmates in the housing units in which the COVID-positive inmates had been assigned were quarantined and began receiving twice daily temperature checks, screenings for symptoms and pulse oxygen level testing.

• All SCI inmates were issued face masks.

• In-person visitation at SCI was suspended as a precaution to protect inmates and staff from transmission of the illness.

• Voluntary COVID-19 testing is being offered to all SCI staff in recognition that the greatest threat to correctional institutions remains transmission from the community.

• Additional deep cleanings are being conducted, including decontamination of housing units with specialized fogging machines.

On Monday, the DOC announced that the following additional mitigation measures are being taken at SCI:

• All programming is being temporarily suspended for one week in an effort to restrict movement across the facility. Inmates will continue to be provided recreation time, including in outside recreation areas.

• SCI is not accepting any new commits on a temporary basis.

• All SCI inmates, approximately 900 individuals, are being tested for the illness.

Updated information about the DOC’s response to COVID-19 and previous announcements of positive cases are available online at doc.delaware.gov or by following decorrection on Facebook and Twitter.

Overall COVID data

A total of 512 Delawareans have passed away due to complications from COVID-19. Individuals who have died from COVID-19 range in age from 21 to 104 years old. Of those who have died, 271 were females and 241 were males. A total of 245 individuals were from New Castle County, 92 were from Kent County, and 175 were from Sussex County.

The latest Delaware COVID-19 case statistics cumulatively since March 11, provided as of 6 p.m., Sunday, include:

• 12,293 total positive cases

• New Castle County cases: 5,489

• Kent County cases: 1,761

• Sussex County cases: 4,952

• Unknown County: 91

• Females: 6,771; Males: 5,503; Unknown: 19

• Age range: 0 to 104

• Currently hospitalized: 54; Critically ill:15 (This data represents individuals currently hospitalized in a Delaware hospital regardless of residence, and is not cumulative.)

• Delawareans recovered: 6,778

• 114,886 negative cases

Case date are provisional and subject to change.

Data on negative cases are preliminary, based on negative results reported to DPH by state and commercial laboratories performing analysis.

Delaware is considering patients fully recovered seven days after the resolution of their symptoms. Three days after symptoms resolve, patients are no longer required to self-isolate at home; however, they must continue to practice strict social distancing for the remaining four days before returning to their normal daily routine.

For the latest on Delaware’s response, go to de.gov/coronavirus.