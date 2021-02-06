DPH reports 300 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths

DOVER — Delaware’s Division of Public Health announced 300 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday and no new deaths attributable to the virus.

While not an insignificant number, those 300 additional COVID-19 cases reported is a much lower metric than what the deparment was reporting this time last month. For example, on Jan. 8 DPH reported 979 new COVID-19 cases, more than three times what was reported yesterday.

At the same time, the number of hospitalizations statewide has continued to decrease.

Only 267 people were reported hospitalized on Sunday. Around this time last month, upward of 400 people were reported to be hospitalized every day, and that number was often closer to 500 than 400.

Furthermore, nobody in Delaware has died from the virus since Wednesday.

Statewide, testing remains an important part of the state’s response. Since March 11, 594,753 test have been administered to 1,260,655 people. This means that for every 100,000 residents, 62,638.9 people have been tested.

In recent weeks, DPH has also made vaccinations a priority. So far, 122,556 of the 138,600 doses that were delivered to the state have been administered.