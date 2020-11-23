DPH reports 486 new COVID-19 cases

The Division of Public Health reported 486 new cases of COVID-19 statewide on Sunday.

The organization also announced two new deaths, both of which were added to totals for days initially reported on earlier in the week.

The individuals were both Sussex County residents aged 60 and 62. Both had underlying medical conditions and neither was living in a long-term care facility.

On Sunday DPH also released its data on which ZIP codes had seen the most new cases between Saturday, Nov. 14 and Friday, Nov. 20.

Upper New Castle County was hit hard by the virus during that period. Of the 2,513 cases reported statewide then, 1,578 were in New Castle County.

Some of the most heavily impacted areas that week were ZIP codes surrounding New Castle, Newark and western Wilmington which had rates of 469.6, 434.3 and 433.5 cases per 100,000 people respectively.

While most other ZIP codes statewide were able to keep their infection rates well below 400 people for every 100,000 that week, a few ZIP codes in Sussex County reported high infection rates.

The ZIP code around Rehoboth Beach had a rate of 370.8 cases per 100,000 residents while the ZIP codes surrounding Delmar, Laurel and Lincoln had rates of 451.4, 453.4 and 426.1 new cases per 100,000 residents respectively.

DPH also updated its data on where those who tested positive reported having been in the weeks surrounding their infection.

Between Sunday, Nov. 15 and Saturday, 332 of the people interviewed by contact tracers statewide reported attending an event or venue in the two weeks before they became symptomatic or tested positive. Of those interviewed 999, or 75%, reported they had not been anywhere where they could have spread the virus.

Of the 332, 114 reported having been at a gathering like a house party or a religious service. Seventy-four reported having been at a restaurant, 32 reported having been at a bar and 26 reported having been at a gym.