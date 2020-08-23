DPH reports no new deaths due to coronavirus for second-straight day

DOVER – For the second-consecutive day the Delaware Division of Public Health (DPH) reported no new deaths from COVID-19 in Sunday’s daily report, keeping the total number of deaths due to the coronavirus at 600 throughout the state.

There were also no new additional hospitalizations due to COVID-19, keeping the total number of people hospitalized at 44.

Of the current 44 hospitalizations, 8 are considered critical, according to the DPH, a decrease of three compared to the day prior.

There were 67 new positive COVID-19 cases reported by the DPH on Sunday, upping the state’s total to 16,895. Of the new cases, 55 of them came from New Castle County, 8 from Kent and 3 from Sussex, with one unknown. All numbers via the DPH reflect data as of 6 p.m. Saturday.

Delaware is approaching the 9,000 mark when it comes to people who have recovered from COVID-19, as 8,936 had recovered as of Saturday, an increase of 13 from the previous day. A total of 204,950 individuals have tested negative for the coronavirus in Delaware.

The age group from 18- to 34-years-old remains the highest among positive COVID-19 cases, with 5,315 having tested positive in the state.