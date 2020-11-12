DPH reports two new COVID deaths, 220 more cases

DOVER — The Delaware Division of Public Health announced two new COVID-19 related deaths on Wednesday as case rates throughout the state remain elevated.

The two most recent deaths were both Sussex County residents. They ranged in age from 55-years-old to 85-years-old and both had underlying health conditions, according to the DPH.

Delaware’s total of COVID-19 related deaths rose to 724 with 359 from New Castle County, 243 from Sussex County and 122 from Kent County.

Neither of the two most recent deaths were residents of a long-term care facility. However the DPH did identify an individual whose death was reported on Tuesday as being a resident of a long-term care center. This brings the total number of deaths of long-term care center residents to 416.

The DPH reported 220 new cases of the virus in Wednesday’s report, which reflects data as of Tuesday at 6 p.m. — the seventh consecutive day new cases have been above the 200-mark. Delaware’s total number of COVID-19 positive cases rose to 27,342.

The seven-day rolling average for percentage of tests which are positive rose to 4.4%. It has gone up by 1.4% over the last two weeks of data.

The mark of 4.4% is the highest the state has been for a seven-day rolling average since July 11 when it was 5.5%.

For percentage of persons testing positive, where each person is only counted once regardless how many times they are tested, the seven-day rolling average is at 12.9% statewide — the highest since 13.4% on May 14.

COVID-19 Hospitalizations dipped ever so slightly in Wednesday’s report. The total number of individuals hospitalized with COVID-19 went down by one to 126 while the number of hospitalizations considered critical fell by four to 25.

Delaware’s COVID-19 hospitalizations went over 120 this week for the first time since June 4. In the last 30 days, COVID-19 hospitalizations have only been below 100 five times.

“We still have a fair amount of capacity there but it’s a concerning number that we’re well over 100 hospitalizations,” Gov. John Carney said at his weekly COVID-19 briefing on Tuesday. “A week or two ago we were just around 100 and now we’ve ticked up. This tends to be a lagging indicator as we’re seeing increased cases, not as dramatically as other states, but certainly very serious increases that we’re dealing with.”

New Castle County experienced an increase of three for its COVID-19 hospitalizations, up to 64 which tops the state. Both Sussex County’s and Kent County’s hospitalizations dropped by two to 49 and 13 respectively.

The DPH reported 104 individuals who are now listed as recovered from COVID-19, bringing that total to 14,380. An additional 1,264 people tested negative for the virus, increasing that total to 343,283.