We have a small staff working night and day to provide indispensable news about COVID-19 and the coronavirus. If this is important to you, please subscribe or consider supporting our mission.

Visit our coronavirus bulletin board page for community news and updates. Visit our coronavirus resources page for links to places where you can find help and information.

Drive-thru COVID-19 testing to begin in Salisbury Thursday

Apr 29th, 2020 · by · Comments: 0

SALISBURY, MD. — Several dates for COVID-19 testing to specifically support those at high risk, especially those who work in the Delmarva poultry processing plants and their families, will be open beginning Thursday.

Peninsula Regional Medical Center and the Wicomico County Health Department will hold drive-thru testing for those at high risk for COVID-19, officials said Wednesday.

The tests will be held on Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 3 to 7 p.m. at the Arthur W. Perdue (Shorebirds) Stadium in Salisbury, Md. 

Spanish and Haitian Creole translators will be available. 

More information is available at 410-912-6889. For transportation, dial 211 for pickup locations. 

Reach the Delaware State News newsroom at newsroom@newszap.com

Helpful Coronavirus links

Delaware Division of Health Coronavirus Page
CDC: About the Coronavirus Disease 2019
CDC: What to do if You Are Sick
Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center
AP News Coronavirus Coverage

Have a question, tip, or resources about the coronavirus pandemic? Submit it to our newsroom and we’ll do what we can to provide answers.

Newsletter
Comments

© 2020 Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA. All rights reserved.

WordPress Theme designed by Theme Junkie