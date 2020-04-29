Drive-thru COVID-19 testing to begin in Salisbury Thursday

SALISBURY, MD. — Several dates for COVID-19 testing to specifically support those at high risk, especially those who work in the Delmarva poultry processing plants and their families, will be open beginning Thursday.

Peninsula Regional Medical Center and the Wicomico County Health Department will hold drive-thru testing for those at high risk for COVID-19, officials said Wednesday.

The tests will be held on Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 3 to 7 p.m. at the Arthur W. Perdue (Shorebirds) Stadium in Salisbury, Md.

Spanish and Haitian Creole translators will be available.

More information is available at 410-912-6889. For transportation, dial 211 for pickup locations.