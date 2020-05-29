Drive-thru parades set for Saturday at Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemeteries

MILLSBORO — Enemy fire did not stop Americans from storming the beaches of Normandy and Iwo Jima, marching over the frozen landscape of the Chosin Reservoir in Korea or the Central Highlands in Vietnam.

COVID-19 will not deny the men and women of United States Armed forces who paid the ultimate sacrifice a post-Memorial Day patriotic salute.

Saturday, May 30, drive-thru parade processions are scheduled at Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemeteries in Millsboro and Bear through facilitating efforts of individuals and veterans’ organizations.

Traditionally, the Memorial Day holiday period is when people gather to place red, white and blue wreaths at graves of military members to honor those who sacrificed their lives for freedom and liberty.

The ceremony at the veterans’ cemetery in Bear (2465 Chesapeake City Road) will begin at 11 a.m. Starting time for the ceremony at the Millsboro cemetery at 26669 Patriots Way is 2 p.m.

People wishing to participate can drive to the cemetery. Those attending will meet at the entrance for the start of the circular parade route without getting out of vehicles.

“Delaware Patriot guard will be directing traffic,” said Teresa Ziegler Townsend, location coordinator for Wreaths Across America at the Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery. “The only people inside the ceremony will be some organizations – veterans’ service organizations, mainly Gold Star family.”

The Delaware Patriot Guard will be stationed with flags at the section markers for each section at the cemetery.

Flags were placed in the field through efforts led by Marine Corps League Diamond State Detachment 704, Ms. Townsend said.