DSU outlines measures in response to coronavirus

DOVER – Delaware State University is telling students who are currently on spring break to not return to campus until Sunday, April 5, in response to the global outbreak of coronavirus (COVID-19).

In a letter to students, DSU president Tony Allen wrote, “There are obviously heightened levels of uncertainty and anxiety as this virus spreads around our nation and across the world, but it is clear that we, along with all other institutions of higher education, share a responsibility to take reasonable and cautious measures to help slow and stem that spread.

“Working in close communication with state health officials, the university has already limited travel and imposed restrictions on both employees and students returning from extended travel. Today, we are announcing prudent measures to safeguard our students, our employees, and our community, balanced against the need to ensure educational continuity for all – especially those on track to graduate this May.

The letter also stated:

Students who can go home should go home : All students who are currently in residence during spring break are being asked to leave campus and go home, if at all possible, by this Sunday. The Office of Student Affairs is developing protocols to deal with all situations involving critical questions of housing in special cases; more details will be forthcoming in the next two days on the university website .

“We are relying on the professionalism of our faculty and staff, combined with the unstoppable Hornet spirit of our students to navigate this challenge together,” President Allen said. “Our university community meets challenges head-on. These next several weeks will be no different. During this time, keeping the quality and continuity of our instruction going as we transit to online delivery, while also keeping our employees and students as safe as possible, is non-negotiable.

“We’ll get it done like we always do – together. It all matters.”