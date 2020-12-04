Due to COVID, CHEER to temporarily suspend activities

GEORGETOWN — CHEER Inc. announced Friday that, effective Monday and until further notice, it will suspend congregate and transportation activities at all CHEER activity centers in Sussex County, due to rising cases in the COVID-19 pandemic.



The adult day care center will suspend services at the end of the day Dec. 11, CHEER announced.



However, all Meals on Wheels delivery and grab-and-go meals will continue. CHEER members can call their local CHEER center in advance and reserve up to seven meals at a time.



CHEER’s announcement follows Gov. John Carney’s advisory issued earlier this week in an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus.



“The CHEER staff has reviewed the implications of the governor’s recent stay-at-home advisory to slow the exploding threat of COVID and determined that it is in the best interest and safety of the seniors and our staff to suspend congregate services until further notice,” said CHEER CEO Ken Bock. “However, the home-delivered meal program will be expanded again to ensure that all our senior members have access to meals. We are increasing the number of meals produced and will stockpile meals, so that we can increase the number of meals delivered to our seniors.”



Mr. Bock also said that the number of wellness calls to seniors will be increased to two times a week.



“The holidays are especially hard on seniors who don’t have anyone to share it with. Now, COVID has added another dimension for possible depression, so we want to keep in touch with the seniors and encourage them the best we can,” he said.



CHEER seniors are encouraged to use their loaner tablets to stay in touch with their friends and to keep active with the virtual activities offered by CHEER.



For more information, go to cheerde.com or call 515-3040.