Eight deaths reported in latest COVID update

DOVER — Eight new COVID-19 deaths were reported by the Delaware Division of Public Health on Thursday, bringing the state’s death toll during the pandemic to 732.

Six of the most recent deaths were New Castle County residents while the other two were from Sussex County. The eight deaths ranged in age from 75 years old to 95 years old.

All eight individuals had underlying health conditions, according to the DPH. Six of the eight were residents of long-term care centers.

Of Delaware’s 732 COVID-19 related deaths, 422 have been residents of a long-term care facility (57.7%). New Castle County leads the state with 365 COVID-19 related deaths, followed by Sussex County’s 245 and Kent County’s 122.

Delaware’s most recent seven-day rolling average for percentage of positive tests is at 5%, an increase of 0.5% compared to the day prior. For reference the World Health Organization recommends a seven-day rolling average below 5% for percentage of positive tests.

While New Castle County has the most positive cases, it is the only county under the WHO’s recommended 5% mark for positivity with a seven-day rolling average of 4.8%. Sussex County has the highest seven-day rolling average for percentage of positive tests at 7.2% while Kent County is right at 5%.

The statewide seven-day rolling average for percentage of persons testing positive, where each person is only counted once regardless of how many times they have been tested, dropped by one-tenth of a percentage point to 12.3%.

The DPH reported less than 200 new positive COVID-19 cases in Thursday’s update, breaking a streak of seven days above that mark. However the state was barely under 200, with 193 new positive cases of the virus reported, which reflects data as of Wednesday at 6 p.m.

Delaware’s seven-day rolling average of new daily cases is up to 254.9 cases. That number is more than 100 higher than what it was two weeks ago when it was at 149.3 new cases per day on Oct. 29.

The number of individuals in Delaware hospitals with COVID-19 remained unchanged compared to the day prior at 126. New Castle County’s hospitalizations fell by two to 62, Sussex County’s stayed at 49 and Kent County’s increased by two to 15.

An additional 107 individuals are now listed as recovered from the virus, bringing the state’s total to 14,487. The DPH also reported 1,405 new negative tests, increasing that number to 344,688.