Eight new coronavirus cases announced, bringing total to 16

DOVER — The number of reported coronavirus cases in Delaware is now at 16, with the Division of Public Health announcing eight more Tuesday. They include the first reported case in Sussex County.

No cases have been validated in Kent County yet.

One of the New Castle County residents is hospitalized. The other seven individuals are isolated at home.

Six of the seven New Castle residents were diagnosed after taking part in the ChristianaCare Health System drive-through testing event over the weekend. The Sussex resident had a travel-related exposure. DPH is investigating the source of exposure for the remaining individual.

DPH continues to urge people to limit social contact, avoid shaking hands and use good hygiene practices even if they feel well. Anyone who feels ill should stay home and contact their primary care provider, especially if they have a fever, coughing or shortness of breath.

Individuals age 60 and older, as well as those with serious underlying health conditions, are at elevated risk and are thus cautioned to remain home even if they have no symptoms or reason to believe they have been exposed.

Testing for coronavirus disease is not recommended for individuals who do not have any symptoms of illness. Providers are urged to rule out other causes of illness first before recommending testing for COVID-19.

Specimens will be collected by medical providers and run at either a commercial laboratory or the Public Health Lab.

Individuals awaiting test results should wait to hear back from their medical provider.

There is no specific antiviral treatment for COVID-19 infection at this time, and although illnesses can in some cases require hospitalization, many people infected with the disease recover by resting, hydrating and taking simple medications to reduce pain and fever.

DPH reminds the public face masks are not recommended for individuals who are not sick.

Delawareans with general questions about COVID-19 or their exposure risk can call DPH at 1-866-408-1899 (711 for individuals who are hearing impaired) from 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday or email DPHCall@delaware.gov.

For more information, visit de.gov/coronavirus.