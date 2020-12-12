Eight new COVID-19 deaths reported by state

DOVER — Eight more Delawareans have died due to COVID-19, the state announced Saturday, as cases of the virus continue to surge, topping more than a thousand positive cases reported in one day for the first time.

Of the deaths reported Saturday, four were from New Castle County, three were from Kent County and one was from Sussex County, according to information released by the Division of Public Health. The COVID-19 summary reflects data as of Friday.

They ranged in age from their 70s to their 90s and all had underlying health conditions. Two individuals were residents of long-term care facilities. The deaths increased Delaware’s total number of COVID-related deaths to 815.

The state reported 1,090 new cases, surpassing the previous high total of 925 on Dec. 8 and bringing the overall total to 44,876.

There have been 25,771 cases in New Castle; 6,903 cases in Kent; 12,108 in Sussex; and 94 in a county not yet known.

The percentage of people who have tested positive in the seven-day rolling average decreased slightly (by two-tenths) to 22.6%, but the percent of positive tests in the seven-day rolling average increased (up one-tenth) to 9.6%.

Hospitalizations also decreased from the previous day’s data, to 348. There are 52 Delawareans in critical condition, with 46 new hospital admissions (down four from the previous day).

DPH also announced that 3,263 people tested negative bringing the total to 415,824.